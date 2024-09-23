The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholz, Long-range missiles, Weapons
Edit post

Scholz meets Zelensky, says Germany will not let Kyiv use its weapons on Russian soil

by Abbey Fenbert September 23, 2024 10:44 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet in the United States on Sept. 23, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sept. 23 on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Shortly before the meeting, Scholz reaffirmed Berlin's refusal to allow Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets within Russia.

"Germany will not lift any restrictions," Scholz said in response to queries from reporters regarding long-range strikes in Russia.

"This does not depend on my personal attitude. We will not do that, and we have good reasons for that."

While the U.S. and U.K. face increasing pressure to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, Germany still refuses to supply Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles.

Scholz said his position would not change even if the U.S. lifts restrictions, and said that Germany aims to "focus on what really helps and what is needed" in terms of supporting Ukraine.  

Following Scholz's remarks, Zelensky met with the German chancellor to discusseUkraine's roadmap to peace and plans for a second global peace summit.

"We talked about how to bring a just peace closer. The main thing is to maintain unity," Zelensky said.  

The next peace summit will be "a real platform to guarantee the full restoration of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," he said.

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, kicking off a nearly week-long visit focused on presenting the president's "victory plan" to Ukraine's allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Zelensky and Biden will meet at the White House on Sept. 26.

‘It’s personal’ — Why Germany still refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
While Washington and London are facing pressure to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using the Western-made missiles already in the country, Berlin declines to even provide such missiles. “Germany has made a clear decision about what we will do and what we will not do. This decisio…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.