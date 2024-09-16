The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
UK's Starmer seeking European support for Ukraine long-range missile strike proposal, Bloomberg reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2024 5:28 PM 2 min read
Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, left, and Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, during a news conference following their meeting at Villa Pamphili in Rome, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks in Italy with his Italian counterpart on Sept. 16, in an effort to gain support for his proposal to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Starmer will also hold similar talks in France and Germany in the coming days.

Ukraine is hoping for permission to use two Western-supplied long range missiles that it already possesses to strike military targets such as airfields located deep inside Russian territory.

Anticipation had been high last week ahead of meetings between President Joe Biden and Starmer in Washington, but no announcement on a decision was made.

According to reports, the U.K. has already decided to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadows to strike targets deep inside Russia but wants the backing of the U.S. and other countries.

Starmer suggested last week the plan would be further discussed "with a wider group of individuals" at the UN general assembly in New York later this month.

The issue was on the agenda in Italy, where Starmer met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a joint press conference, both leaders were asked about long-range missile strikes.

Meloni said she supports the decision of allies to give Ukraine the go-ahead, adding that Italy is committed to ensuring Ukraine can enter peace negotiations with Russia in the "very best conditions."

Starmer gave a broad answer, reiterating Ukraine's right to self-defense and reaffirming support in its "fight for sovereignty."

The Russian targets that could be on Ukraine’s long-range missile strike list
In recent weeks, Ukraine’s hopes have been buoyed that its Western allies will finally allow their long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has been able to attack Ukraine with relative impunity from its positions behind the border,…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
