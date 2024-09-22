Zelensky begins visit to US, will share 'victory plan' with allies

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Sept. 22 evening video address to the nation that he begins his official visit to the U.S., where he will share his much-anticipated “victory plan” with foreign leaders.

“Ukraine will present the ‘victory plan’ to the United States. U.S. President (Joe Biden) will be the first to see it in its entirety,” Zelensky said, while talking aboard a plane.

“Of course, I will present the ‘victory plan’ to all the leaders of the partner countries, who, like President Biden, are world leaders who can become leaders of peace by helping us,” he added.

As part of Zelensky's "victory plan," Ukraine would ask for NATO membership within the months, not years, according to the information obtained by the Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky is expected to present the "victory plan" to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and members of Congress.

Ukraine said it is open to suggestions from the U.S. to strengthen the plan. U.S. officials said they had been acquainted with elements of Zelensky's strategy and voiced belief "that (it) can work."

After that, Zelensky promises to make the "victory plan" public.

Zelensky said that the plan was designed to end the war with the backing of international partners without relying on Russia's cooperation. However, he did not specify how it would achieve this.

According to Zelensky, he will visit an unspecified location in Pennsylvania and then travel to New York City and Washington, D.C.

“It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as necessary for our victory, joint victory – for a truly just peace,” the president added.

During his nearly week-long trip to the U.S., Zelensky will attend the U.N. General Assembly, speak with Biden at the White House, and meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, according to media reports.

Other meetings have not been announced at this time.