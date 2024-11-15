Scholz condemns war, urges Russia to negotiate with Ukraine in first call with Putin in nearly 2 years

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone on Nov. 15, their first direct call in nearly two years, according to a German government statement.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Putin and Scholz were scheduled to speak, though it did not specify the time or topics of discussion. The call, unannounced by either Moscow or Berlin, lasted about an hour, Reuters reported.

During the conversation, Scholz condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine, calling on Putin to end it and withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. He also urged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to achieve a “just and lasting peace.”

"Germany has unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russian aggression for as long as necessary," the German government's statement read.

Before the call with Putin, Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and indicated plans to do so again.

The last phone call between Putin and Scholz occurred on Dec. 2, 2022. Scholz is the first head of government from a European Union country supporting Ukraine to resume direct contact with Putin.

Germany, Ukraine’s main European backer, is facing internal political turmoil. The center-left coalition led by Scholz has weakened, while opposition leader Friedrich Merz is eyeing the chancellorship.

Both Scholz and Merz have pledged to maintain aid to Ukraine in line with current policies.

However, an expert told The Kyiv Independent that the Trump administration’s stance “will have a much larger impact on Germany’s policies than whether the next German chancellor is Friedrich Merz, Olaf Scholz, or any other likely candidate.”