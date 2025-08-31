Russia's war in Ukraine 'to last a long time,' Merz says.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview on Aug. 31 that he expects Russia's war in Ukraine to last a long time, as most wars end in military defeat or economic collapse — a scenario he does not foresee for Russia or Ukraine.

"I am preparing myself inwardly for this war to last a long time," Merz told German public broadcaster ZDF.

Merz's remarks came a day before the expiration of a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will know in within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that we will have to maybe take a different tack," Trump said on Aug. 21.

Despite months of U.S.-led diplomatic efforts and repeated deadlines from Trump, Russia has shown no signs of relenting. Just a day earlier, Moscow's top general vowed to continue the war in Ukraine on both the front lines and against Ukrainian cities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said he is ready to meet Putin and hold peace talks, while the Kremlin has rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire and increased attacks against Ukrainian civilian targets.

Merz also noted that peace cannot be achieved "at the price of Ukraine's capitulation," warning that Russia would simply target another European country.

"The day after tomorrow it will be us," Merz added. "That is not an option."

Earlier this week, Merz argued that Germany is "already in conflict with Russia," citing Moscow's hybrid operations and sabotage efforts across Europe. He also declined to say whether Germany would consider sending troops to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees — a condition Kyiv has said is critical for peace.