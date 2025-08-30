'We are already in conflict with Russia' — Merz says Putin destabilizing Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Aug. 29 denounced Russia's attacks on Germany's infrastructure and attempts to undermine the country’s social stability and public opinion

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is destabilizing a big part of our country," Merz told French outlet La Chaine Info. "We are already in conflict with Russia."

Western leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of hybrid operations and sabotage attacks across the European continent, targeting countries supporting Ukraine.

"We all hope that one day the Russians and we will be good neighbors. But today, unfortunately, we are very, very far from that," the German leader continued, adding that Putin wants to "restore the Soviet Union."

Since taking office in May, Merz has ramped up German military support for Ukraine and taken a tougher line towards the Russian leader.

Despite his earlier promises, the chancellor has held off on sending some key military equipment, most famously Taurus missiles.

Earlier this week, the New York Times and the German outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported growing concerns over suspected Russian drone flights over U.S. arms routes in Germany.

Officials quoted by the outlets presented the flights as espionage of Western arms heading to Ukraine and possible preparations for further sabotage operations in Europe.

Russia is suspected of being behind arson attacks in Poland, Lithuania, and elsewhere, sabotage of underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, and dispatches of incendiary parcels across European countries.