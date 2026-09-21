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Romania's pro-Russian ex-presidential candidate investigated for fraud, media reports

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by Martin Fornusek
Romania's pro-Russian ex-presidential candidate investigated for fraud, media reports
Calin Georgescu, former presidential candidate, speaks to members of the media after voting at a polling station in Mogosoaia, Romania, on May 18, 2025. (Alexandra Corcode/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been detained by law enforcement authorities in a 1.1 million euro ($1.3 million) fraud case, Romanian news outlet Digi24 reported on Sept. 21.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on Sept. 21 announced it had uncovered a criminal group led by a 64-year-old Romanian citizen, set up to defraud businesspeople by promising access to financing from foreign financial institutions.

Local media identified the 64-year-old ringleader as Georgescu. The former presidential candidate was reportedly taken into custody, and searches are being carried out at five addresses in Mogosoaia, Ciolpani, Buftea, and Bucharest.

Georgescu became an unexpected frontrunner in the 2024 presidential vote while running on an ultranationalist, pro-Russian platform. Romania's constitutional court later annulled the result and ordered a rerun after Romanian intelligence identified a Russian-backed social media campaign to prop up Georgescu.

DIICOT prosecutors said that three suspects — two Romanians aged 64 and 47 and a 56-year-old Italian — set up a fraud scheme in September 2021 to obtain illegal financial gain.

The ringleader instructed the two other suspects to pose as "successful businessmen running foreign companies" who offered large sums of money to people seeking to develop business in Romania in exchange for financial deposits as guarantees, prosecutors said.

The suspects allegedly convinced one victim to transfer 1 million euros ($1.15 million) to them by promising a 6-million-euro ($6.89 million) loan. The victim sent another 100,000 euros ($115,000) euros after being offered an increase in the loan to 15 million euros ($17.22 million).

Georgescu already faces multiple criminal charges, including for undermining constitutional order and promoting xenophobic and extremist ideologies.

Digi24 reported that several dozen of his supporters have gathered at DIICOT's headquarters, where Georgescu is to be taken after the searches. George Simion, head of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, issued a protest on his social media page, saying, "Any of us can be next. Stop the abuse!"

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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