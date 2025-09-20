Russia's drone incursion into Poland was a 'test' of Western resolve, Kellogg says — contradicting Trump

Russia's drone incursion into Polish airspace on Sept. 10 was a test of NATO's response to Russian aggression, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told the Telegraph in an interview published Sept. 19.

"If it had all happened at once, maybe you could call it an accident. But six hours of drones? That’s a test – a way to see what the West would do. And we have to respond like it’s a test," Kellogg said.

The comments come in contrast with top U.S. officials, including the U.S. president, who previously questioned Russia's intent during the incident — which saw a total of 19 drones enter Polish territory, forcing Poland's Air Force to down at least three of the drones for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"It could have been a mistake. But regardless, I'm not happy with anything to do with that whole situation," Trump said on Sept. 12 in response to reporters questioning, two days after the airspace incursion.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed similar comments on Sept. 13, adding that the incursion was an "unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development."

"There's no doubt about the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," Rubio said.

Trump and Rubio's assessment of the incursion comes in direct contrast with those posed by Warsaw and its allies.

Responding to Trump's comments on social media, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote: "No, it wasn't a mistake."

Echoing his chief diplomat, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented, "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it."

In response to the incursion, Poland activated NATO's Article 4 and NATO launched its Eastern Sentry mission aimed at curtailing Russia's ability to interfere in alliance members' airspace.

As part of the mission, Czechia will provide Mi-171S helicopters, the U.K. will provide Typhoon fighter jets, Denmark will contribute two F-16s and an anti-air warfare frigate, France will contribute three Rafales, and Germany will contribute four Eurofighters.

Kellogg, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has often served as a line of communication between Kyiv and Washington. Being seen as too Kyiv-friendly, Moscow has rejected Kellogg's participation in high-level talks better the White House and the Kremlin.

"You have to look at (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Russia as an expansionist power. He wants to re-establish the Russian Empire – just look at history. Give him an inch, he’ll take a mile," Kellogg told the Telegraph.

Kellogg's comments come as three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace on Sept. 19.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced following the incident that Estonia is requesting consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Despite Russia's regular airspace violations over the Baltic sea since the outbreak of full-scale war, the Russian Defense Ministry on Sept. 20 issued a statement denying allegations that its warplanes violated Estonian airspace.











