Russia's Belgorod governor accuses locals of faking war damage to receive compensation from the state

According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
"We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire," a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Kyiv Independent.
The EU plans to unveil on May 14 its next package of sanctions imposed against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, an EU official told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity.
Polish truckers plan to restrict freight traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard said on May 12.
"If the Russians are using this level of specialists in urban combat, they are probably facing some difficulties," Ivan Petrychak, spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, said.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a May 2024 arson attack on the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw.
Russia's Belgorod governor accuses locals of faking war damage to receive compensation from the state
Residents in Russia's Belgorod Oblast are deliberately exposing their property to Ukrainian drone strikes to claim government compensation, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said during a May 12 regional government meeting.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Gladkov said.
Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.
Russian officials have accused Ukraine of launching repeated strikes on Belgorod Oblast and the city of Belgorod since the war began.
According to the governor, some local residents have started mass requests for state-funded resettlement, citing alleged fears of ongoing attacks to secure new housing.
"Or else the war will end and we will still be living in old houses," Gladkov said, summarizing the alleged logic of those applying for relocation.
"It is not one, not two, and not three settlements where we see that groups are beginning to form, which are trying to be led by individual residents and try to get state aid, in fact having no grounds for it," he said.
By the end of 2024, Belgorod authorities had paid 15.1 billion rubles ($187 million) in compensation to residents who lost property due to attacks, supporting over 2,500 families, Gladkov claimed in January.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 7 that Ukrainian troops are present in Belgorod Oblast. Ukrainian officials have said the move aimed to force Russia to divert resources from eastern Ukraine