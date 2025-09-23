KI logo
Russian drones kill 1, wound 14 in Zaporizhzhia

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Burning vehicles and thick smoke rise after Russian strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Sept. 23, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 23, killing one person and injuring at least 14 others, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The strikes came after Russian aircraft bombed Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing one person.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine shares borders with Dnipropetrovsk to the north, Donetsk to the east and Kherson to the south. The region is also home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, which remains under Russian occupation.

Russian troops have continued to pound frontline cities in southern and eastern Ukraine as the war continues through its third year.

WarUkraineRussiaRussian attackZaporizhzhia OblastCivilian casualties
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

