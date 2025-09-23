KI logo
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 27 in Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Sept. 23, 2025. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 27 over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 23.

Ukrainian forces downed 103 out of the 115 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twelve drones struck six different locations, and debris fell in eight other areas, according to the statement.

Russia also launched three Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles.

A Russian attack targeted civilian infrastructure in the town of Tatarbunary in Odesa Oblast, killing a woman, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Three people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia with five high-explosive bombs, killing a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

A Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 69-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said. In a separate attack near Nikopol, a 19-year-old man suffered injuries.

A 65-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Three people were killed in Bilozerske and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Thirteen more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and eight others injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow throughout the night, mayor says
Airspace over the Russian capital was closed due to the drone attack, prompting a temporary suspension of operations at Moscow's airports.
UkraineDonetsk OblastDrone attackRussian attackOdesa OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKharkiv OblastWar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

