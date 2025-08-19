Explosions reported in Kremenchuk amid Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in Kremenchuk amid a Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine overnight on Aug. 19.

Two ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were reportedly used in the Russian attack on Kremenchuk.

Evergy's infrastructure has been targeted amid the Russian attack on the city, local media reported.

The attack comes amid intensified efforts from the U.S. to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremenchuk is located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. The city is situated about 100 kilometers (63 miles) from Poltava and approximately 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Kyiv.

An air raid alert was later issued in Kyiv amid the ongoing assault and the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15. The U.S. leader then met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 18.

Trump has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders.

Russia regularly targets cities across Ukraine in drone and missile attacks against civilian infrastructure.

On Aug. 18, Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia killed three and injured another thirty people, prompting Zelensky to condemn the attack amid renewed efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia "knows that today there is a meeting in Washington to end the war," he said, referring to his talks with Trump later in the day.

"Putin will kill demonstratively in order to continue putting pressure on Ukraine and Europe and to undermine diplomatic efforts," Zelensky added.