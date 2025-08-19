Become a member
News Feed

Explosions reported in Kremenchuk amid Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Explosions reported in Kremenchuk amid Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine
Illustrative image: Ukrainian air defenses firing at Russian drones early on July 31, 2024, in an unspecified location in Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in Kremenchuk amid a Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine overnight on Aug. 19.

Two ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were reportedly used in the Russian attack on Kremenchuk.

Evergy's infrastructure has been targeted amid the Russian attack on the city, local media reported.

The attack comes amid intensified efforts from the U.S. to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremenchuk is located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. The city is situated about 100 kilometers (63 miles) from Poltava and approximately 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Kyiv.

An air raid alert was later issued in Kyiv amid the ongoing assault and the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15. The U.S. leader then met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 18.

Trump has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders.

Russia regularly targets cities across Ukraine in drone and missile attacks against civilian infrastructure.

On Aug. 18, Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia killed three and injured another thirty people, prompting Zelensky to condemn the attack amid renewed efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia "knows that today there is a meeting in Washington to end the war," he said, referring to his talks with Trump later in the day.

"Putin will kill demonstratively in order to continue putting pressure on Ukraine and Europe and to undermine diplomatic efforts," Zelensky added.

Article image
UkraineRussiaRussian attackDrone attackPoltava Oblast
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Tuesday, August 19
Tuesday, August 19
