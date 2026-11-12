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Russian attacks kill 10, injure 40 across Ukraine over past day, as peace talks end

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by Léopold Rannou
Russian attacks kill 10, injure 40 across Ukraine over past day, as peace talks end
The scene of a Russian attack on Volyn Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Nov. 12, 2026 (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

Russian attacks killed 10 people and injured 40 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 12, as Russia targeted power grids, warehouses and agricultural facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In Kyiv, Russian drone and ballistic attacks killed one person and injured seven others, Kyiv City Military Administration reported, hours after the end of the second day of peace negotiations.

Russian forces launched Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, Zircon anti-ship missiles, Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T and 123 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 12, including 73 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 5 Banderol/Dan-T and 89 Russian drones, including 51 jet-powered ones.

Drone impacts were recorded at 17 locations, while falling debris was reported at 18 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia damaged a farm, warehouses and agricultural machinery. No casualties were reported by local authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and  injured five others in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Filashkin later reported that another person had been injured, bringing the total number of injured to six.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted the city of Kharkiv and seven settlements, killing two people and injuring two others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia targeted a vegetable storage facility, a gas station, farm buildings and power grids, Syniehubov added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted the city of Kherson and 23 settlements, killing one person, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Russia also damaged a farm building, Prokudin added.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Russian attacks damaged power equipment, causing an outage in the Shepetiv district. No casualties were reported by local authorities.

In Odesa Oblast, Russia struck a market in central Chornomorsk, killing at least four people and injuring eight others, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Rivne Oblast, over 160 settlements remain without power as a consequence of Russian overnight attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Koval.

In Volyn Oblast, one person was injured after a Russian attack in the city of Kovel, Governor Roman Romanyuk said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia carried out 797 strikes on 55 settlements, injuring 15 people, including a child, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russian attacks struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities, injuring one person, local authorities said.

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Kharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUkraineRussian attack
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Léopold Rannou

Breaking News Reporter

Léopold Rannou is a breaking news reporter on the war desk at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the newsroom, he worked as a reporter for Editorial Perfil, an Argentine newspaper based in Buenos Aires, where he covered geopolitics and international affairs. He holds a master in management from HEC Paris and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sorbonne University.

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