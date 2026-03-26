Russian shadow fleet tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil hit by drone in Black Sea

The oil tanker Altura, part of Russia's shadow fleet, came under a drone attack in the Black Sea, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on March 26.

The news comes as European countries step up efforts to curb Russia's so-called shadow fleet — a network of tankers used to bypass sanctions imposed over Moscow's war against Ukraine, allowing the Kremlin to continue exporting oil despite restrictions.

Ukrainian forces have carried out multiple attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, but Kyiv has not commented on this most recent incident yet.

The drone attack damaged the vessel's deck, bridge, and engine room, causing it to take on water. All 27 crew members on board were unharmed, NTV reported.

The tanker was en route to Istanbul under the Sierra Leone flag, carrying 140,000 tons of oil from Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The Altura regularly transports Russian oil to India and Georgia, according to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

The tanker has been under sanctions by Ukraine and Switzerland since 2025, and by the United Kingdom since 2026.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has repeatedly urged partners to modernize legislation so vessels operating under Russia's shadow fleet can be seized and their oil redirected to support European security.

France has actively targeted the shadow fleet in its waters, intercepting vessels in late September 2025, at the end of January, and again in late March as part of wider efforts to disrupt the network.

In early March, Belgium conducted a joint operation with France to seize a sanctioned Russian oil tanker operating under the Guinean flag.

On March 25, the U.K. announced that its armed forces and law enforcement personnel will be authorized to board Russian shadow fleet vessels in British waters.