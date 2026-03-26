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UK military to board Russian shadow fleet vessels in its territorial waters

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by Abbey Fenbert
UK military to board Russian shadow fleet vessels in its territorial waters
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street on March 25, 2026 in London, U.K. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom will allow its armed forces and law enforcement personnel to board Russian shadow fleet vessels sailing in U.K. waters, Downing Street announced on March 25.

The move comes as several countries, including including France, Germany, and Italy have taken action against Russian-linked vessels in their territorial waters. Most recently, the French navy detained a shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on March 20.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is rubbing his hands at the war in the Middle East because he thinks higher oil prices will let him line his pockets," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"That's why we're going after his shadow fleet even harder, not just keeping Britain safe but starving Putin's war machine of the dirty profits that fund his barbaric campaign in Ukraine."

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The decision allows British forces to interdict vessels that have been sanctioned by the U.K. and are transiting its territorial waters. In recent weeks, the Royal Navy has also provided monitoring and tracking services to support European allies in intercepting shadow fleet vessels, the government said.

The U.K. began developing plans to board shadow fleet vessels after U.S. forces successfully seized the Bella 1 tanker in the North Atlantic in January. British military and law enforcement personnel subsequently prepared for a number of possible scenarios, including boarding armed vessels that do not surrender.

Ships will be individually evaluated by military, law enforcement, and energy market specialists before an operation is ordered, the U.K. government said.

Russia's network of so-called "shadow fleet" oil tankers is designed to evade international sanctions and sustain the export of Russian oil in the global market. The network operates through a web of shell companies, deceptive registration practices, and shifting national flags to obscure Russian ownership.

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France began intercepting vessels in its territorial waters in late September 2025 as part of a broader push to disrupt the network’s operations. Other European countries have followed suit, with Ukraine applauding the efforts and urging allies to pass legislation allowing shadow fleet vessels to be seized and their oil repurposed.

In response, senior Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev said on March 19 that Russia is considering escorting its shadow fleet vessels with naval warships.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


United KingdomShadow fleetSanctionsKeir Starmer
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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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