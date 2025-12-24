Russian rubber plant catches fire after reported attack in Tula oblast, locals say

A synthetic rubber factory in Russia's Tula region was attacked and caught fire overnight on Dec. 24, according to local residents and regional officials.

The plant is a key part of Russia's defense industry, producing dual-use synthetic rubber and polymers used in military vehicle tires and armored personnel carriers, making it a strategically significant target.

Residents in the town of Efremov said the local synthetic rubber plant was hit, posting images and accounts of a fire at the facility. The plant is located in Tula Oblast, south of Moscow.

The facility's output is also used for sealants, insulation for military electronics, and anti-corrosion coatings for weapons systems.

The Tula regional governor confirmed that an attack had caused a fire at "one of the enterprises" in the region, but did not identify the facility or provide details on damage or casualties.

The source of the attack has not been independently verified. The Kyiv Independent could not confirm the reports, and no immediate claim of responsibility was made.

Earlier this year, the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group claimed responsibility for an attack on a communications tower at an air defense factory in the city of Tula.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 172 Ukrainian drones overnight across several regions, without specifying whether the Tula incident was linked to the reported drone attacks.