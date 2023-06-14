Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia media: Russian power plant near Rostov on fire

by Martin Fornusek June 14, 2023 4:37 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Novocherkassk Thermal Power Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast is on fire, Russian state news agency TASS reported on June 14.

Local residents heard an explosion before the fire started at around 1:40 p.m. local time, according to the Novocherkassk Segodnya Telegram channel.

The epicenter of the fire was reported at the plant's sixth unit, later spreading to the fifth unit and covering at least 400 square meters.

Russian sources wrote that the fire started due to "non-compliance with safety precautions during repair work," causing an explosion.

Three people were injured with burns and 150 people were evacuated, TASS wrote.

At around 3 p.m. local time, the Russian media said the fire has been contained.

According to Novocherkassk Segodnya, reports about an air attack against the plant began to circulate on social media but have not been confirmed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The city of Novocherkassk lies roughly 70 km from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian border and 45 km from the Russian regional center Rostov-on-Don.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other incidents which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

On June 13, fires have been reported in an oil depot in Krasnodar and in a production facility in Saint Petersburg.

On June 9, a fuel and lubricant warehouse caught on fire in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, located 550 km north of Kazakhstan's border.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
