Media: Fuel warehouse in Russia's Ufa on fire

A fuel and lubricant warehouse in the city of Ufa in Russia is on fire, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti and Russian media outlet msknet.ru reported.

The affected warehouse is reportedly at the city's railway station. Russian media claim that railway tracks are also on fire.

The Russian media shared footage by the residents, showing fire and black smoke rising above the city.

Local emergency services are reportedly working on the site.

There is no information about the cause of the fire.

Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, lies 1,520 km east of Moscow and 550 km north of Kazakhstan's border.

On May 9, Russian media reported a forest fire in Sverdlovsk Oblast that threatened 18 warehouses, including a gunpowder storage facility.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other incidents which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.