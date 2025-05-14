Russian political, corporate interests seize thousands of Ukrainian businesses, assets in occupied Mariupol, research reveals

"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Qatar, Reuters reported.
Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending, previously calling for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP.
Two of the suspects were reportedly detained over the weekend, and the third on May 13, during police raids in Germany and Switzerland.
This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
"Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv. "And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process."
Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russian political, corporate interests seize thousands of Ukrainian businesses, assets in occupied Mariupol, research reveals
More than 1,000 Russian government entities and 1,200 private companies are involved in the economy of occupied Mariupol, a major southeastern city captured by Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to a research paper published on May 14.
A Serious Organized Crime & Anti-Corruption Evidence (SOC ACE) research paper titled "Looting Mariupol: Russia's use of illicit finance and economic crime in Ukraine" has identified individuals and companies leading and benefiting from the Russian occupation.
The researchers have compiled a Russian Illicit Finance in Occupation Database ("RIFO Database") to explore the mechanisms of illicit funding and business seizures in Mariupol, a Ukrainian city on the Azov Sea captured by Russia in the spring of 2022.
The database includes a dataset of more than 1,000 Russian officials and institutions involved in the occupied Mariupol's economy, indicating potential abuse of authority and/or participation in asset theft, along with providing the administrative capacity underpinning the Russian policy of de-Ukrainianisation of the occupied territories.
Another dataset of more than 1,200 private companies involved in the occupied Mariupol's economy may also contain indicators of potential benefits from corruption and fraud, as well as services provided to Russia's security forces that may have carried out war crimes or crimes under the law of occupation.
The third dataset contains more than 180 Russia-based companies potentially involved in business takeovers without the consent of legal owners, which may give rise to claims of fraud, theft, or pillage.
The paper focuses on emerging Russian economic and political networks in Mariupol's reconstruction after Russia's assault left large parts of the city devastated.
The study also investigates new developments around the city's major industrial plants, including Azovmash and MMK Ilych, and examines Mariupol's role as a major logistics center for the Russian military and for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain and other goods.
"These economic practices in many cases constitute criminal activities and may be potential war crimes," the researchers conclude.
The study suggests that targeted sanctions could raise the cost of Russia's occupation and make its long-term hold on the territory less certain. That would require a more coordinated and targeted effort among G7 members.
The SOC ACE Research Program is funded by the U.K. Foreign Office.