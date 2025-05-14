Russian political, corporate interests seize thousands of Ukrainian businesses, assets in occupied Mariupol, research reveals

More than 1,000 Russian government entities and 1,200 private companies are involved in the economy of occupied Mariupol, a major southeastern city captured by Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to a research paper published on May 14.

A Serious Organized Crime & Anti-Corruption Evidence (SOC ACE) research paper titled "Looting Mariupol: Russia's use of illicit finance and economic crime in Ukraine" has identified individuals and companies leading and benefiting from the Russian occupation.

The researchers have compiled a Russian Illicit Finance in Occupation Database ("RIFO Database") to explore the mechanisms of illicit funding and business seizures in Mariupol, a Ukrainian city on the Azov Sea captured by Russia in the spring of 2022.

The database includes a dataset of more than 1,000 Russian officials and institutions involved in the occupied Mariupol's economy, indicating potential abuse of authority and/or participation in asset theft, along with providing the administrative capacity underpinning the Russian policy of de-Ukrainianisation of the occupied territories.

Another dataset of more than 1,200 private companies involved in the occupied Mariupol's economy may also contain indicators of potential benefits from corruption and fraud, as well as services provided to Russia's security forces that may have carried out war crimes or crimes under the law of occupation.

The third dataset contains more than 180 Russia-based companies potentially involved in business takeovers without the consent of legal owners, which may give rise to claims of fraud, theft, or pillage.

The paper focuses on emerging Russian economic and political networks in Mariupol's reconstruction after Russia's assault left large parts of the city devastated.

The study also investigates new developments around the city's major industrial plants, including Azovmash and MMK Ilych, and examines Mariupol's role as a major logistics center for the Russian military and for the illegal export of Ukrainian grain and other goods.

"These economic practices in many cases constitute criminal activities and may be potential war crimes," the researchers conclude.

The study suggests that targeted sanctions could raise the cost of Russia's occupation and make its long-term hold on the territory less certain. That would require a more coordinated and targeted effort among G7 members.

The SOC ACE Research Program is funded by the U.K. Foreign Office.