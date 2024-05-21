12 never-before-seen photos from Azovstal defense

The defense of the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's last stronghold during the Russian siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022, remains one of the most heroic operations carried out by the Ukrainian soldiers to date.
The plant was under constant Russian bombardment for nearly two months, and those stuck inside the bunkers – both military and civilians – were forced to survive on little food and medicine, barely seeing daylight.
Photos from Azovstal that emerged online during the siege shocked the world. They were taken by Dmytro Kozatskyi, call sign "Orest," who then was the head of the Azov regiment's press service.
Two years after Azovstal defenders were ordered to surrender to the encircling Russian forces, and as hundreds of them remain in captivity, The Kyiv Independent publishes never-before-seen photos from the plant, under the permission of the author, Kozatskyi.
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian.
In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling.
