Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

12 never-before-seen photos from Azovstal defense

by Irynka Hromotska May 21, 2024 9:31 PM 3 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk through the Azovstal steel plant during the Russian siege of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, on April 26, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Photos, Azovstal, Mariupol, Azov, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian captivity, Ukrainian POWs, Dmytro Kozatskyi, Orest
by Irynka Hromotska May 21, 2024 9:31 PM 3 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The defense of the Azovstal steel plant, Ukraine's last stronghold during the Russian siege of Mariupol in the spring of 2022, remains one of the most heroic operations carried out by the Ukrainian soldiers to date.

The plant was under constant Russian bombardment for nearly two months, and those stuck inside the bunkers – both military and civilians – were forced to survive on little food and medicine, barely seeing daylight.

Photos from Azovstal that emerged online during the siege shocked the world. They were taken by Dmytro Kozatskyi, call sign "Orest," who then was the head of the Azov regiment's press service.

Two years after Azovstal defenders were ordered to surrender to the encircling Russian forces, and as hundreds of them remain in captivity, The Kyiv Independent publishes never-before-seen photos from the plant, under the permission of the author, Kozatskyi.

An Azov regiment soldier in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Two Ukrainian soldiers near the fire in the bunker of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Ukrainian soldiers in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Soldiers of the Azov regiment in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
A Ukrainian soldier in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Two Ukrainian soldiers stand near the fire in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
The underground life in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
A Ukrainian soldier in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Ukrainian soldiers cook near the fire in the bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
The bunker of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)
Dmytro Kozatsyi's self-portrait at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine on May 7, 2022. (Personal archive / Dmytro Kozatskyi)

Kozatskyi returned back home in a prisoner exchange on Sept. 21, 2022. However, hundreds of Azovstal defenders still remain in Russian captivity.

Author of famous Azovstal photos on documenting Ukraine’s iron resistance in Mariupol
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. While hiding from almost non-stop Russian bombardment in the dark and cold bunkers of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Dmytro Kozatskyi took his most famous and arguably most valuable photographs. He showed the world wha…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Irynka Hromotska
Irynka Hromotska
Photo Editor
Irynka Hromotska is a photo editor at The Kyiv Independent. She received her MA in photojournalism from the Missouri School of Journalism as a Fulbright student. Irynka previously curated the “Fighting for Dignity” exhibition, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainians, interned at the Magnum Foundation, worked with Magnum Photos, and was an assistant photo editor for the FotoEvidence photo book “Ukraine: A War Crime.” Her photography has been featured in outlets like Radio Free Europe, Reuters, The New York Times, and The Guardian. In her role at Kyiv Independent, Irynka actively fosters relationships with photojournalists covering Ukraine, with a particular focus on promoting long-form visual storytelling. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.