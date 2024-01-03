Russian authorities: 4 injured after Russian plane 'accidentally drops munitions' on Russian town

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were reported injured in the Russian town of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast, after explosions caused by the "emergency release of munitions" from a Russian plane, the regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Jan. 3, as reported by Russian media.

Russia's Defense Ministry said previously on Jan. 2 that munitions had accidentally fallen on the town, but said there was damage to houses and no injuries.

Videos and photos of the explosion's aftermath posted on local Telegram channels show a large crater and extensively damaged houses in the town. Petropavlovka is located about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It is not the first time that Russia has said munitions from its planes accidentally fell on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally struck the Russian city of Belgorod in April 2023, injuring two women.

Following the incident, Russian authorities used similar language, saying that there had been an "accidental discharge of ammunition."

A Russian military plane also crashed into an apartment building in October 2022 in the Russian city of Yeysk, in Krasnodar Krai, killing 15 people. Yeysk is located on the Sea of Azov, across from the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol.