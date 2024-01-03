Skip to content
Russian authorities: 4 injured after Russian plane 'accidentally drops munitions' on Russian town

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 4:25 PM 1 min read
A Russian aircraft "made an emergency release of an aircraft ordnance" over the Russian village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast, at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, Russian state-controlled news site RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people were reported injured in the Russian town of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast, after explosions caused by the "emergency release of munitions" from a Russian plane, the regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Jan. 3, as reported by Russian media.

Russia's Defense Ministry said previously on Jan. 2 that munitions had accidentally fallen on the town, but said there was damage to houses and no injuries.

Videos and photos of the explosion's aftermath posted on local Telegram channels show a large crater and extensively damaged houses in the town. Petropavlovka is located about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It is not the first time that Russia has said munitions from its planes accidentally fell on Russian territory near the Ukrainian border.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally struck the Russian city of Belgorod in April 2023, injuring two women.

Following the incident, Russian authorities used similar language, saying that there had been an "accidental discharge of ammunition."

A Russian military plane also crashed into an apartment building in October 2022 in the Russian city of Yeysk, in Krasnodar Krai, killing 15 people. Yeysk is located on the Sea of Azov, across from the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s latest large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv kill 5, injure 130
Russia unleashed a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by 35 Shahed drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
