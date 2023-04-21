Russian state media: Russia fighter jet accidentally fires ammunition in Belgorod, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian fighter-bomber jet accidentally fired its ammunition on the Russian city of Belgorod on April 20, injuring two women, Russian state-controlled media Tass reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, a large explosion was reported in the city, located 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

"As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," Tass reported the defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said two women were injured by the accident. Buildings were also reportedly damaged and a probe has already been initiated, Tass said.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram said that there was a 20-meter crater on a main street in the city and that four cars and four apartment buildings were damaged, Reuters reported.