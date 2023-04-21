Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian state media: Russia fighter jet accidentally fires ammunition in Belgorod, injuring 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 5:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian fighter-bomber jet accidentally fired its ammunition on the Russian city of Belgorod on April 20, injuring two women, Russian state-controlled media Tass reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, a large explosion was reported in the city, located 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

"As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," Tass reported the defense ministry as saying.

The ministry said two women were injured by the accident. Buildings were also reportedly damaged and a probe has already been initiated, Tass said.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram said that there was a 20-meter crater on a main street in the city and that four cars and four apartment buildings were damaged, Reuters reported.

Stoltenberg meets Zelensky on first visit to Kyiv since full-scale invasion
President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a joint press conference in Kyiv on April 20, with Zelensky saying there was “no objective barrier” to prevent Ukraine from joining the military alliance.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.