Russian missile reportedly hits Russian village amid latest mass attack on Ukraine

A Russian aircraft "made an emergency release of an aircraft ordnance" over the Russian village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Oblast, at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2, Russian state-controlled news site RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The incident occurred amid the latest Russian large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. The attack killed at least three people.

Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties, but six private buildings were damaged, according to RIA Novosti.

Videos and photos of the explosion's aftermath posted on local Telegram channels show a large crater and extensively damaged houses in the village. Petropavlovka is located about 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On Telegram, Voronezh Oblast Governor Aleksandr Gusev also claimed that there were no casualties, "but damage has been recorded, preliminarily, in seven residential buildings."

"They may have inflicted damage to windows, roofs, and load-bearing structures. The information is being clarified. An operational group is working at the site," Gusev claimed.

Russian troops launched at least 99 missiles of various types, preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones in the early hours of Jan. 2.

Ukrainian forces shot down a total of 72 missiles, including 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.