News Feed, Russia, Russian Navy, Black Sea Fleet, Russia's Defense Ministry
Russian navy starts extensive drills involving majority of its fleet

by Olena Goncharova July 30, 2024 8:11 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: The Russian Navy intelligence collection ship Ivan Khurs is docked at the port of the Sudanese city of Port Sudan on April 10, 2021. (Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian navy began scheduled exercises involving a significant portion of its fleet, including 20,000 personnel and 300 ships, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on July 30.

The drills are designed to assess the military command structures of three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. The Northern Fleet in Russia's Arctic, the Pacific Fleet in the Pacific Ocean, the Baltic Fleet in the Baltic Sea as well as the Caspian Flotilla in the Caspian Sea will participate in the drills

Russia's Navy consists of a total of four fleets - the Northern Fleet, the Pacific Fleet, the Baltic Fleet, the Black Sea Fleet, as well as the Caspian Flotilla, and various task forces.

Approximately 300 surface ships and boats, submarines, and support vessels, along with around 50 aircraft and over 200 units of military and specialized equipment, will participate in the combat training exercises, according to the ministry's report.

Over several days, the crews of ships, naval aviation units, and coastal troops from the three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla will conduct over 300 combat exercises involving practical weapon use. These exercises will include anti-aircraft missile launches, artillery firing at sea, and targeting training for aerial and maritime targets, the ministry said.

Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has carried out numerous military exercises both independently and in collaboration with countries such as China and South Africa. In the past two months, Russia has also conducted a series of drills involving mobile nuclear missile launchers and the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

Ukraine war latest: Russia withdrew its last patrol boat from occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s navy says
Key developments on July 15: * Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s navy says * Mobilization is going ‘according to plan,’ but there are not enough training facilities, Zelensky says * Syrskyi orders inspection of 59th Motorized Brigade after recent losses * 44% of Ukrainian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
