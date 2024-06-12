Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Russian warship, nuclear submarine arrive in Cuba

by Chris York June 12, 2024 10:00 PM 2 min read
The Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, part of the Russian naval detachment visiting Cuba, arrives at Havana's harbour, June 12, 2024. (ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian naval vessels including a warship and nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Cuba on June 12, on their way to conduct military exercises in the Caribbean.

The submarine Kazan and the Admiral Gorshkov frigate were accompanied by a tugboat and fuel ship, which were met with a cannon fire salute from the harbor.

Officials from both Cuba and the U.S. have said none of the vessels are carrying nuclear weapons, Reuters reports.

The Russian defense ministry said they had conducted training with "high-precision missile weapons" before arriving in Cuba.

The naval vessels have been closely tracked in recent days by the U.S. which said last week the exercise was likely an attempt by Russia to demonstrate it could still project naval strength globally in the wake of Ukraine's multiple successful strikes on Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

The Ukrainian Navy claimed in March to have destroyed one-third of the fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Speaking on June 12, White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the exercises were routine.

"We have seen this kind of thing before and we expect to see this kind of thing again, and I'm not going to read into it any particular motives," Sullivan said in comments reported by Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 5 said Moscow could supply advanced weapons to certain regions to enable strikes against "sensitive" Western targets as a response if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western arms.

12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.