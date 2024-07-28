Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, US assistance to Ukraine, Antony Blinken
Edit post

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova July 28, 2024 3:55 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: China's President Xi Jinping (L) is welcomed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) during the opening ceremony of "The Year of Chinese Tourism in Russia" in Moscow, on March 22, 2013. (Sergei Ilnitskii / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

During their meeting in Laos, Wang Yi also emphasized that China would take "forceful measures" to protect its interests, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China's already robust economic, diplomatic, and military ties with Russia have grown stronger since Russia's all-out war with Ukraine that began in February 2022. Meanwhile, China has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, dispatching envoy Li Hui to Europe for multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy.

China has accused the United States and other Western nations of exacerbating the war by supplying arms to Ukraine.

NATO has labeled Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the conflict. However, Beijing has rejected claims that it supports Russia’s war effort, asserting last week that its stance is "open and above board."

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies selling equipment to Russia, which Washington believes could aid the war effort.

"The U.S. should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Wang  Yi reportedly told Blinken, according to the statement.

"China is opposed to being smeared and to false accusations being made against it, does not accept pressure and blackmail, and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its major interests and legitimate rights," Wang added.

China has never condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accuses NATO of disregarding Russia's security concerns. However, last year, official Beijing emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

"China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.

Blinken warns China of ‘taking measures’ if it keeps helping Russia’s defense industry
“The secretary reiterated serious concern with PRC (People’s Republic of China) support for Russia’s defense industrial base and made clear that if the PRC does not act to address this threat to European security, the United Stares will continue to take appropriate measures to do so,” U.S. State De…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.