China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

During their meeting in Laos, Wang Yi also emphasized that China would take "forceful measures" to protect its interests, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China's already robust economic, diplomatic, and military ties with Russia have grown stronger since Russia's all-out war with Ukraine that began in February 2022. Meanwhile, China has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, dispatching envoy Li Hui to Europe for multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy.

China has accused the United States and other Western nations of exacerbating the war by supplying arms to Ukraine.

NATO has labeled Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the conflict. However, Beijing has rejected claims that it supports Russia’s war effort, asserting last week that its stance is "open and above board."

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies selling equipment to Russia, which Washington believes could aid the war effort.

"The U.S. should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Wang Yi reportedly told Blinken, according to the statement.

"China is opposed to being smeared and to false accusations being made against it, does not accept pressure and blackmail, and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its major interests and legitimate rights," Wang added.

China has never condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accuses NATO of disregarding Russia's security concerns. However, last year, official Beijing emphasized the need to respect the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

"China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.