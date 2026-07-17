Russian munition strike on civilian vehicle kills 1, injures 8 others, including 2 children

One person was killed, and eight others were injured, including two children, after Russian munitions struck a passenger car in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv Oblast on July 17.

"One man was killed. He was in the car near the epicenter of the explosion when it struck. Eight civilians were injured, including two children, aged seven and two," Ukraine's National Police reported.

Several of the injured victims have been hospitalized, and six have sustained blast injuries. The vehicle caught fire.

"The seven-year-old boy was diagnosed with blast injuries and was hospitalized. The 2-year-old boy suffered from an acute stress reaction," the Police said.

Responders are working at the scene, including investigators, forensic experts, and bomb disposal technicians.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Late on July 16, Russia launched a missile strike on the southern city of Odesa, killing two people and injuring at least eight others, including children, local officials reported.

Earlier the same day, Russia slammed Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles in an overnight attack, killing at least two people and injuring six others, officials said.