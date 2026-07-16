2 killed, 8 injured in Russian missile attack on Odesa

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a missile strike on the southern city of Odesa on the evening of July 16, killing two people and injuring at least eight others, including children, local officials reported.

The attack damaged residential buildings, a religious institution, a preschool, cars, and other civilian infrastructure across the city, according to Serhii Krasylenko, deputy head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that a three-story residential building was damaged in one of Odesa's districts, along with multiple vehicles.

Emergency responders, municipal crews, and an operational headquarters were deployed to the scene as rescue and recovery efforts continued, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper.

The injured were receiving medical treatment, while officials continued assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the strike.

The strike came just one day after another Russian missile attack on Odesa hit a multi-story apartment building overnight on July 15, killing three people and injuring at least six others.