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Russian missiles strike apartment buildings in Kharkiv, at least 1 person injured

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russian missiles strike apartment buildings in Kharkiv, at least 1 person injured
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a Kharkiv building overnight on April 3, 2026 following a Russian missile attack on the city. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones across Ukraine overnight on April 2, with strikes reported on the city of Kharkiv, officials.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, and Kharkiv beginning around 4 a.m. local time amid a Russian ballistic missile attack.

In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that four ballistic missiles struck the Kyiv district of the city, damaging several multi-story residential building. The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that at least one person, a 63-year-old woman, was injured in the attack, as emergency workers continue to conduct rescue operations.

While Kharkiv serves as a regular target of Russian attacks given its proximity to the front line, later in the morning Telegram monitoring channels warned of additional threats of missiles amid the launch of two Russian Tu-160 bomber aircraft.

Amid the attack, Ukraine's Air Force reported dozens of drones flying over various parts of the country.

The latest attacks come just two days after Russia launched a mass daytime drone attack on Ukraine's western and central oblasts, killing at least four and injuring nine others.

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The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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