Russia's Gazprom claims Ukrainian strikes on TurkStream pipeline

Three Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked a compressor station in southern Russia servicing the TurkStream export pipeline, Russian state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom claimed on April 2.

According to Gazprom, the Russkaya compression station, located in Krasnodar Krai near the Black Sea coast, was undamaged as all drones were shot down.

The news comes as supply strains due to the closure of the Straits of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran continue to push up oil and gas prices.

If true, the attack would come as the latest escalation in Ukraine's campaign against Russian oil export facilities, after two of the country's largest oil terminals in the Baltic Sea — Primorsk and Ust-Luga respectively — were successfully targeted by crippling long-range drone strikes.

This is the not the first such claim — over March, Russia claimed several attempted Ukrainian attacks on the TurkStream and BlueStream pipelines.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the claims, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

Opened in 2020 the TurkStream pipelines carry Russian natural gas through two parallel pipelines — one to Turkey directly and one through Turkey to the Balkans and Central Europe.

Before being sent under the Black Sea to Turkey, the gas is compressed at the Russkaya compression station, making the facility key for the pipeline's functioning.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, TurkStream has become the last functioning Russian pipeline still supplying Europe, after the NordStream pipelines in the Baltic Sea were destroyed and the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland stopped operating in 2022, while transit through Ukraine was interrupted indefinitely in 2025.