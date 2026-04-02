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Russia's Gazprom claims Ukrainian strikes on TurkStream pipeline

2 min read
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by Francis Farrell
Russia's Gazprom claims Ukrainian strikes on TurkStream pipeline
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends a ceremony commissioning the 403-kilometer Serbian section of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project in Gospodjinci, Zabalj, Serbia, on Jan.1, 2021 (Serbian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Three Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked a compressor station in southern Russia servicing the TurkStream export pipeline, Russian state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom claimed on April 2.

According to Gazprom, the Russkaya compression station, located in Krasnodar Krai near the Black Sea coast, was undamaged as all drones were shot down.

The news comes as supply strains due to the closure of the Straits of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran continue to push up oil and gas prices.

If true, the attack would come as the latest escalation in Ukraine's campaign against Russian oil export facilities, after two of the country's largest oil terminals in the Baltic Sea — Primorsk and Ust-Luga respectively — were successfully targeted by crippling long-range drone strikes.

This is the not the first such claim — over March, Russia claimed several attempted Ukrainian attacks on the TurkStream and BlueStream pipelines.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the claims, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

Opened in 2020 the TurkStream pipelines carry Russian natural gas through two parallel pipelines — one to Turkey directly and one through Turkey to the Balkans and Central Europe.

Before being sent under the Black Sea to Turkey, the gas is compressed at the Russkaya compression station, making the facility key for the pipeline's functioning.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, TurkStream has become the last functioning Russian pipeline still supplying Europe, after the NordStream pipelines in the Baltic Sea were destroyed and the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland stopped operating in 2022, while transit through Ukraine was interrupted indefinitely in 2025.

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The Kyiv IndependentTanya Kozyreva
RussiaUkraineBlack SeaGazpromRussian gas
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Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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