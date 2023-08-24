Russian missile strike against Dnipro injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike against the city of Dnipro overnight injured seven residents and caused significant damage to a transport infrastructure building, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug. 24.

The wounded victims included three men and four women aged between 32 and 55, mostly suffering cuts and shrapnel injuries. Six of them were hospitalized and are in moderate condition, the governor clarified.

The attack damaged around 10 buildings in total, including two residential buildings, a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural company building, a furniture workshop, and an administrative building. Some 15 kiosks were also affected, according to the report.

In addition, three buses, several cars, trolleybus cables and poles, and water and gas pipes were also damaged, Lysak added.

The governor reported that one of the missiles launched against the city had been shot down by forces of the Eastern Operational Command.

Ukraine's fourth-largest city Dnipro, lying in the country's east, became an important humanitarian hub since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over the course of hostilities, it has suffered a number of Russian missile strikes.