Mayor: No one killed in Russian missile strike against Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nobody was killed in the Russian missile strike against Dnipro on July 28 that injured at least five people, the city's Mayor Borys Filatov reported.

Russian forces launched Iskander missiles against an empty building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a residential building with no tenants, the mayor said.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that at least five people sustained injuries in the attack: four men aged between 18-53 and a 77-year-old woman.

Klymenko said that the victims were wounded "during the attack on a high-rise building" but did not specify whether they were inside the structure at the moment of the attack.

The city was hit at around 8:30 p.m. local time following an air raid siren. A high-rise residential building and a regional headquarters of the SBU were damaged in the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that the upper floors of the 12-story building were damaged, and a fire was put out in the second building.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the residential building that sustained the hit was new and many of its flats were still unoccupied. The SBU building had been empty for some time, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing its sources.