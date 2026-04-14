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Russian missile strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 24

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by Tania Myronyshena
Russian missile strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 24
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 14, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram)

A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on April 14 killed five people and injured at least 24 others, local authorities reported.

An explosion was heard in the city at around 11:30 a.m., as Ukraine's Air Force warned of a missile heading toward Dnipro.

As of 1:56 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said that 21 people had been hospitalized, including 10 in serious condition. About an hour later, he reported that a 40-year-old man had died, raising the death toll to five.

Earlier reports indicated that casualties continued to rise throughout the day, with people injured while on the street and inside vehicles at the time of the strike.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and multiple cars. A nearby gas station was also hit, while a fire broke out at the scene, emergency services said.

The strike comes shortly after a temporary Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin expired. Putin had announced the ceasefire on April 9, after previously rejecting Ukraine's calls for a similar pause in fighting.

The truce, which was supposed to be in effect from the evening of April 11 to the night of April 13, was violated 10,721 times by Russian forces over its 32-hour duration, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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