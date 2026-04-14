What the West doesn't understand about Russia, from a Lithuanian who knows

Juozas Olekas, Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 25, 2026. (Grand National Assembly of Turkiye/Handout/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Lithuania's parliamentary speaker Juozas Olekas said peace with Russia can be secured only from a position of strength and warned that unless Moscow is stopped in Ukraine, it will continue its aggression deeper into Europe.

Olekas, a surgeon by training and a longtime figure in Lithuanian politics, has twice served as defense minister and health minister and now serves as speaker of the Seimas. He said Lithuania's approach to security is shaped by its history of Soviet occupation and by a belief that Russia's imperial attitudes extend beyond the Kremlin.

Born in Siberia after his family was deported there by Soviet authorities during World War II, Olekas grew up with the memory of occupation, an experience that still shapes Lithuania's support for Ukraine. He spoke during a return visit to Kyiv for the anniversary of the Bucha massacre, as Lithuania remains one of Ukraine's most consistent backers in Europe, having provided more than €1 billion in military aid and pledged to allocate 0.25% of its GDP annually to support Ukraine's defense.

Olekas spoke about how Lithuania's history informs its approach to security and why he believes only strength can secure peace with Russia.

Kyiv Independent: Drawing on your personal experience of exile and Lithuania's path to independence, how has this shaped the way you understand Russia today?

Olekas: The decision to fight for our freedom and independence was made by our families, by our parents. I was born in Siberia in 1955, where my grandparents were sent during the mass Soviet deportations. This is part of my memory.

Freedom and democracy are now deeply rooted in our hearts and minds. It also influences us to support Ukraine, which is fighting not only for its own freedom, but for freedom and democracy across Europe.

It is important for our citizens to remember this and be thankful to Ukraine and its fight.

Kyiv Independent: In Ukraine, Russia is often seen not only as a state ruled by an authoritarian regime, but as an imperial project. Is this perception shared in Lithuania, and do you agree with it?

Olekas: I would not say it is exactly the same, but it is very similar. We must learn from history and remember the aggression of our neighbor. We must be ready to defend ourselves.

At the same time, it is important to distinguish between the regime and the people. We have friends and supporters in Russia. In 1990-1991, many people in Moscow and St. Petersburg took to the streets to express solidarity with our independence.

But this imperial approach is quite widespread inside the country. It is not only about the regime, but is also present in parts of society. There is a belief that influence can be extended further, that territories can be conquered. It is deeply rooted.

We also see this in real life. There are people from Russia who have lived in Lithuania for decades, and they still have not learned our language.

There was a saying in Russian: "We are for peace, but we need the whole peace." In Russian, the word "peace" also means "the world." This reflects a broader mindset.

At the same time, the regime controls information and tries to influence decision-making in other countries through propaganda and disinformation. We must resist this while continuing to support democratic forces.

Kyiv Independent: Kyrylo Budanov, the former head of Ukraine's military intelligence and current head of the Presidential Office, has warned that Russia could target the Baltic states as early as 2027. How seriously is that assessment taken in Lithuania and the region?

Olekas: We have learned from our history that to preserve peace, you have to be ready to fight. We should always be ready to defend ourselves.

A Lithuanian demonstrator stands in front of a Soviet Red Army tank during the assault on the Lithuanian Radio and Television station in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Jan. 13, 1991. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kyiv Independent: What do you see as the main security challenges facing Lithuania and the region today?

Olekas: The main challenge today is to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine. If we do not stop Russia in Ukraine, it will continue in other parts of Europe.

For us, it is about creating unity — between society and government, and among different member states — to act together and prevent Russia from achieving its imperial goals.

It is also very important to convince other leaders, including in the United States, to act together to stop Russian aggression. The perception of the threats Russia poses still varies across countries, depending on their historical experience, but it is becoming more widespread.

Kyiv Independent: In 2025, you said that the Baltic states need to move from NATO’s air policing mission to a full air defense system. What does this transition mean in practice, and where does it currently stand?

Olekas: We have a very good example of solidarity between NATO member states. When we joined NATO in 2004, just a day before, the first air policing mission began in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This is a very visible example of unity for our citizens.

Not only do our soldiers participate in international NATO missions and operations, but allied forces also help defend the airspace of the Baltic states.

Lithuanian Army reservists train at a future German troop site near Rudninkai, Lithuania, on May 28, 2024. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

But the current security situation requires new solutions.

At the moment, discussions are ongoing within NATO on how to better protect our skies and how to transition to a full air defense system. This would involve different regulations and provide pilots with more flexibility, as well as the ability to respond directly to threats or violations of airspace.

Kyiv Independent: You've said that Russia understands only the language of power. How does this shape your view of peace negotiations with Russia?

Olekas: We have seen this in our own history. Lithuania signed a peace agreement with Russia in 1920, but in 1940, we were occupied, despite declaring neutrality.

The same happened to the other Baltic states. There were agreements between Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia — and the Soviet Union. All three were eventually occupied. Russia had the power, and they used it.

That is why any peace negotiations with Russia must come from a position of strength. Only then can we achieve a lasting peace.

History shows this again and again. We have seen Russian aggression in Georgia, in Crimea, and in the southeast of Ukraine, which over the years escalated into a full-scale invasion.

A convoy of Russian troops moves through the mountains toward Georgian troops in Dzhaba, South Ossetia, Georgia, on Aug. 9, 2008. (Dmitry Kostyukov / AFP via Getty Images)

Kyiv Independent: What lessons does Lithuania's path to NATO and the European Union offer Ukraine today?

Olekas: It was a long process for Lithuania. We started in the 1990s and became a NATO member in 2004.

We had to reform our military, adopt new standards, and prepare ourselves. It was not easy.

For Ukraine, it is important to stay on this path and continue implementing the necessary reforms. Lasting peace will come sooner or later.