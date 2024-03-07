Skip to content
Fire breaks out at Russian tank crew training academy in Kazan

by Martin Fornusek March 7, 2024 12:50 PM 1 min read
Kazan. Illustrative purposes only. (Tonnaja/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at the Kazan Higher Tank Command School in Russia's Tatarstan, the state-owned news agency TASS reported on March 7, claiming no casualties.

According to TASS, emergency services have localized the fire, which may have started due to faulty electrical wiring.

The school, located in the Tatarstan Republic's capital of Kazan, trains Russian military cadets for tank units.

An alleged video of the fire in the Kazan Higher Tank Command School on March 6, 2024. (Shot/Telegram)

Russian Telegram channel Baza claimed that the fire impacted the school's barracks and later spread to the roof.

Another Telegram channel, Shot, claimed that evacuations had been completed, reporting no injuries.

The city of Kazan is home to over 1 million residents and lies over 700 kilometers (435 miles) east of the Russian capital, Moscow. An explosion followed by fire at the city's tank training ground was reported last April.

Another incident was reported on March 6 in the far-eastern Russian city of Shagonar north of the Mongolian border. An explosion in a boiler room of a local heating station left thousands of people without heat while killing one person and injuring dozens more.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.