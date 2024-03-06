Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, explosion in Russia, Tuva, Energy, Heating
Russian media: Blast at heating station in Russia's Tuva kills 1, injures 23

by Martin Fornusek March 6, 2024 10:28 AM 1 min read
Russian emergency services at a heating station in Shagonar, Russia, following an explosion on March 6, 2024. (Tuva Republic head Vladislav Khovalyg/Telegram)
An explosion followed by a fire occurred on March 6 at a heating station in the town of Shagonar in Russia's Tuva Republic, injuring dozens and leaving thousands without heat, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

According to the latest information, one person died in the hospital, and 23 were injured, TASS said. Some 15 of them were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, six of them are reportedly in serious condition, officials said.

The explosion in the south Siberian town was first reported at 8:49 a.m. local time, causing a fire and heavy smoke that began to emit from the heating station, Russia's Emergency Ministry said.

"The explosion took place in the station's boiler room, specifically at the fuel supply point with a belt container, without damaging the boilers," the ministry said.

Emergency services had arrived on site and eventually put out the fire, TASS reported. As a result of the incident, about 4,000 people were left without heating.

It remains unclear what caused the explosion. The investigative committee in the Tuva Republic launched a criminal case on the grounds of negligence.

Shagonar, a town of around 11,000 residents, lies some 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) north of the Russo-Mongolian border and 3,500 kilometers (2,174.8 miles) east of Moscow.

Freight train derailed in Russia’s far east
No casualties or environmental damage were reported. The causes of the incident are being determined.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
