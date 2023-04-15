Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Fire reported at tank training ground in Kazan

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Local media reported that an explosion was heard in the area of a tank training ground in the Russian city of Kazan on April 15. A fire reportedly broke out at the site following the explosion.

According to the Russian media, the local emergency service claimed they did not receive reports about the fire. There have been no further details.

In late February, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said that Ukraine considering launching a major counteroffensive this spring, which could include striking airfields and missile and artillery depots inside Russia.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine’s victory in 2023
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in our op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. When Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, the issue of Ukraine’s very existence and survival came to
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.