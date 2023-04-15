Russian media: Fire reported at tank training ground in Kazan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Local media reported that an explosion was heard in the area of a tank training ground in the Russian city of Kazan on April 15. A fire reportedly broke out at the site following the explosion.

According to the Russian media, the local emergency service claimed they did not receive reports about the fire. There have been no further details.

In late February, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said that Ukraine considering launching a major counteroffensive this spring, which could include striking airfields and missile and artillery depots inside Russia.