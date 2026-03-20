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Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down by FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine releases footage

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by Polina Moroziuk
Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down by FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine releases footage
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Kamov Ka-52 Alligator military helicopter takes part in a military aviation competition in Russia's Krasnodar region on March 28, 2019. (Vitaly Timkiv/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter using an FPV (first-person view) drone in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said on March 20.

The latest strike brings the total number of Russian helicopters shot down by Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion to 350, according to the General Staff.

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Footage purputedly showing an operation by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces during which a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed using an FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Unmanned Systems Forces)

The strike was carried out by operators from the "Predators of the Heights" battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade. It marks the second reported helicopter destroyed by the brigade, according to Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Ka-52 is a reconnaissance and attack helicopter used by Russia's army aviation to target armored vehicles, troops, and aerial threats. The estimated cost of a Ka-52 helicopter is about $16 million, according to Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

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Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of the 414th "Birds of Magyar" Brigade, said the helicopter made an emergency landing following the strike. Brovdi added that the crew attempted to escape but was later located and killed by his unit's operators.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims at the time of publication.

The reported strike comes as Russian losses continue to mount across the front line. Ukrainian commanders have recently reported sharp increases in daily Russian casualties as Ukrainian forces seek to thwart a long-anticipated spring offensive.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesDrone attackAviationRussian armed forces
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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