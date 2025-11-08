Russian Ka-226 helicopter crashes in Dagestan, killing weapons plant employees

A Russian Ka-226 helicopter crashed in the Republic of Dagestan on Nov. 7, killing five people, including four employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant (KEMZ), the company reported on Nov. 8.

The helicopter crashed near the village of Achi-Su in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, located along the Caspian Sea. Russian state media originally reported that the aircraft was carrying tourists.

KEMZ, a Russian defense company specializing in aviation equipment, published the names of those killed in the crash on Nov. 8. Four KEMZ employees were among the casualties, including the plant's deputy general director of construction and transport support.

The Ka-226 flight mechanic also died in the crash. Two others were injured.

KEMZ has been sanctioned by the United States for its involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine. The plant develops and produces ground control, diagnostics systems, and other equipment, primarily for Sukhoi and MiG aircraft — planes that drop missiles and bombs on Ukrainian cities.

Footage purporting to show the helicopter crash has circulated on social media.

0:00 / 1× Video reportedly depicts the crash of a Russian Ka-226 helicopter in the Republic of Dagestan on Nov. 7, 2025. (SHOT / Telegram)

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Russia's federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, classified the crash as a "disaster" and said it would participate in an official investigation.

The Ka-226 is a twin-engine Russian utility helicopter capable of carrying up to seven passengers. In July 2024, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported that a Ka-226 was among several helicopters damaged in a sabotage operation.

Western sanctions have also severely impacted Russia's aviation sector, leaving many aircraft without essential parts for routine maintenance.