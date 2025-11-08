KI logo
Saturday, November 8, 2025
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,150,100 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers walk along a road lined with destroyed and abandoned vehicles in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,150,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 8.

The number includes 1,190 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,330 tanks, 23,544 armored fighting vehicles, 66,795 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,321 artillery systems, 1,538 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,239 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 78,928 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesMilitary equipment
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

