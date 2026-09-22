Zelensky meets Macron to discuss air defenses, winter support

President Volodymyr Zelensky met his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in New York to discuss French support for Ukraine ahead of the winter, Zelensky announced on Sept. 22.

The two presidents are among the hundreds of diplomats and world leaders gathering in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, with Russia's war in Ukraine among the key topics on the agenda.

"We spoke primarily about security and the winter support package for Ukraine," Zelensky posted on X.

"We are also ready to secure additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles for them using the financial resources available through the EU loan."

Macron, in turn, pledged steadfast French support for Ukraine ahead of the winter, both through energy assistance and air defenses.

"We are strengthening (Ukraine's) air defenses with the signing of a contract for the delivery of radars, as well as the provision of interceptors," the French leader added.

The SAMP/T air defense system, co-produced by France and Italy, is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Paris and Rome provided Ukraine with a SAMP/T system in 2023, and another was delivered a year later.

Kyiv and Paris then announced in July that Ukraine intends to order four next-generation SAMP/T systems, potentially making Ukraine the first country to deploy the latest model in action.

France pledged to begin deliveries in 2027 and to temporarily lend Ukraine two older SAMP/T complexes until the new models arrive. Rome and Paris also authorized the licensed production of Aster 30 missiles — ammunition for the SAMP/T systems — in Ukraine.

Air defenses are the key focus of Zelensky's trip to New York as Ukraine braces for a new wave of Russian ballistic missile attacks this winter amid critical shortages of U.S.-made Patriot missile interceptors.

France is taking part in the Ukraine-grown Freyja anti-ballistic missile defense project, with Zelensky promising "first results this year."

Macron also noted that he discussed assistance for Kyiv, as well as proposals for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York earlier this week. Zelensky is set to meet the U.S. leader later on Sept. 22 to discuss steps toward "de-escalation" of the war.

The public statements from Zelensky and Macron made no mention of Paris's push to delist two oligarchs from the EU's Russia sanctions regime, a move that threatens to cause sanctions against nearly 3,000 Russia-linked individuals and entities to lapse.