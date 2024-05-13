Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drones, War, Lipetsk, Belgorod Oblast
Edit post

Russian governor claims fire at substation in Lipetsk Oblast after overnight drone attack

by Kateryna Denisova May 13, 2024 10:31 AM 2 min read
The Stanovlyansky district in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast. (Evgeny Zykin/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack caused a fire at an electrical substation in the Stanovlyansky district in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast overnight on May 13, Governor Igor Artamonov reported on Telegram.

Russia claimed to shot down a total of 31 drones, including four over Lipetsk Oblast. Another 12 drones were destroyed over Belgorod Oblast, eight over Kursk Oblast and seven over occupied Crimea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Artamonov claimed that the fire was being extinguished on the territory of the electrical substation. No casualties were reported.

Russian Defense Ministry said it also shot down Ukraine's Western-provided missiles. Ukrainian officials didn't issue any comments. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify this claim.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

In recent months, drone attacks targeting energy facilities within Russia's borders have increased in frequency.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on May 13 it was behind the attack on the oil refinery in Volgograd. The Kaluganefteprodukt oil depot and the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant were also reportedly struck by drones.

Two days before, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked an oil refinery, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, and two oil depots in Krasnodar Krai, according to the Kyiv Independent's source.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

Update: Death toll in Belgorod apartment building collapse rises to 15
According to the Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a part of a 10-story apartment building collapsed there earlier in the day.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:57 PM

Explosions rock Sumy, Kharkiv.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent heard explosions in Kharkiv at around 4:15 p.m. An hour before, the Air Force reported a missile attack on Sumy, located next to Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine.
3:04 PM

David Cameron: Situation in Kharkiv 'extremely dangerous'.

Cameron stressed that Kyiv’s allies must do everything they can to “help the Ukrainians.” He pointed to the U.K.’s recent £3 billion ($3.74 billion) yearly package to Ukraine, adding that Westminster is “encouraging others to do the same.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.