Russian governor claims fire at substation in Lipetsk Oblast after overnight drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack caused a fire at an electrical substation in the Stanovlyansky district in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast overnight on May 13, Governor Igor Artamonov reported on Telegram.

Russia claimed to shot down a total of 31 drones, including four over Lipetsk Oblast. Another 12 drones were destroyed over Belgorod Oblast, eight over Kursk Oblast and seven over occupied Crimea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Artamonov claimed that the fire was being extinguished on the territory of the electrical substation. No casualties were reported.

Russian Defense Ministry said it also shot down Ukraine's Western-provided missiles. Ukrainian officials didn't issue any comments. The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify this claim.

Sign up for our newsletter WTF is wrong with Russia?

In recent months, drone attacks targeting energy facilities within Russia's borders have increased in frequency.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed on May 13 it was behind the attack on the oil refinery in Volgograd. The Kaluganefteprodukt oil depot and the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant were also reportedly struck by drones.

Two days before, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked an oil refinery, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, and two oil depots in Krasnodar Krai, according to the Kyiv Independent's source.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons to strike deep inside Russia.