Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, oil refineries, Russian oil industry, Business
Edit post

Austin: Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil could threaten global energy market

by Kateryna Hodunova April 10, 2024 10:23 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks to the media at the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that recent Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian oil refineries could have a "knock-on effect" on the global energy market, Bloomberg reported on April 9.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. A total of 12 Russian oil refineries were reportedly successfully hit in multiple regions deep inside Russian territory as of March 17.

Ukraine also attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries on April 2 in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine's border.

The U.S. has been attempting to restrict Russian petroleum exports that fuel the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine while keeping global energy markets supplied to cool inflation and ease a soft-landing for the worldwide economy, Bloomberg's article said.

According to the media outlet, a price cap on Russian oil exports was a successful tool, but concerns have risen, as "global oil prices hit the highest in almost six months, mainly on Middle East tensions."

"Ukraine is better served in going after tactical and operational targets that can directly influence the current fight," Austin said during the Senate Armed Services committee meeting.

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Ukraine Business Roundup

Austin's position was criticized by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who blamed U.S. President Joe Biden's administration for "discouraging effective Ukrainian action for political reasons," Bloomberg wrote.

According to the media outlet, Russia's seaborne crude exports dropped at the beginning of April compared to the year-to-date high reached the previous month, reportedly due to reduced shipments from the country's Baltic ports.

Bloomberg said that last week's drop was also caused by fewer cargoes from Primorsk and Ust-Luga, where volumes declined by about 20%.

"The pullback followed a surge in flows from those ports in the final two weeks of March amid the Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries, which may have diverted crude into exports rather than processing," the article read.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has "neither supported nor enabled strikes by Ukraine outside of its territory," responding to a question from a journalist about the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Reuters reported on April 4, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that Russian companies face difficulties repairing oil refineries due to Western sanctions, and Ukrainian attacks could worsen the problem.

How Ukraine hit a Russian drone factory 1,300 kilometers away
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine attacked facilities in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers from the country’s border. On April 2, overnight, drones attacked production facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan Head Rustam M…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.