Source: SBU hits 2 oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2024 1:21 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the SBU drone attack on oil depots in Yurovka, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, on May 9, 2024 (Source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) hit two oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on May 9, a source privy to the information told the Kyiv Independent.

The SBU launched a "successful" drone attack on oil depots in the region's village of Yurovka, according to the source.

The oil depots damaged in the attack are reportedly transshipment points for fuel supplies for Russian forces based in occupied Crimea.

"The SBU will continue to reduce Russia's economic and logistical potential for warfare," the source said.

The operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai claimed earlier in the day that six drones attacked an oil depot in Yurovka.

According to the Russian authorities, the attack caused a fire and damaged parts of the facility. No casualties were reported.

The fire was allegedly extinguished at around 7:40 a.m. local time.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a drone strike against Krasnodar Krai overnight on April 27, targeting the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries and a military airfield. The oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban later suspended its operations due to the attack.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry this spring. A large-scale attack against Russian energy infrastructure on April 20 reportedly started a fire at a fuel storage tank in Smolensk Oblast.

Strikes against Russian energy targets have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has the right to use its own weapons with retaliatory strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Governor: Fire at oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk causes serious damage
An oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk was heavily damaged in a fire that Russian proxies claim was the result of a Ukrainian strike, Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor said on May 8.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
