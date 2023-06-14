Russian missiles strike Donetsk Oblast, kill 3, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of June 14, killing three people and injuring three more, oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

"(They) struck at dawn – at 5 a.m. – with missiles in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka. Two people were killed and two injured in Kramatorsk, and one was killed and one injured in Kostiantynivka," the governor wrote on Facebook.

The projectiles reportedly destroyed five private houses and damaged 24 more in Kramatorsk, while in Kostiantynivka two were destroyed and 55 damaged.

A gas pipeline and the power lines were also impacted, the governor added.

In the past two days, Russian forces conducted several deadly missile strikes across the country.

In Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 12 people were killed and at least 35 were injured due to the June 13 attack.

The last night's missile strike against Odesa killed three residents and injured 13 more.