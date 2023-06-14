Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Three killed, at least 13 injured in Russia's overnight missile strike on Odesa

by Liliane Bivings June 14, 2023 7:04 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, 2023. (Ukrainian Southern Command)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were killed and at least 13 were injured after Russia launched a missile attack at the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, Ukraine's Southern Command reported in a post on Facebook.

The command said that according to updated information, Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles at the city. In an earlier post, the command said that two of the missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

One of the missiles hit the warehouse of a retail chain, causing a large fire and killing three of the warehouse's employees, the command reported. Seven people were wounded.

Missile debris also damaged a business center, an educational institution, a residential complex, and shops in the city center, injuring six people, according to preliminary estimates.  

The command also said that people may still be trapped under the rubble at the sites of the attacks.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at around 2:30 a.m. local time on July 14, after which fire and large amounts of smoke were reported.

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 13 killed 11 people and injured 36 others. More than 70 residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the missile strike, as well as three schools, three buildings of two other educational institutions, and a dormitory.

Author: Liliane Bivings
