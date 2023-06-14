Update: Death toll of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 12

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of civilians killed in the June 13 missile strike against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to 12, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul announced on the morning of June 14.

During the night, a 67-year-old man succumbed to burns sustained during the attack.

According to Vilkul, a five-story residential building, a transport company, and a warehouse where drinking water and other beverages were stored, along with other civilian sites in the city were targeted by six Russian missiles.

Authorities also reported 39 civilians injured in the attack, presumably including the man who died last night.

The city declared June 14 as a day of mourning to honor the victims of the attack.

Some of these missiles contained foreign-made components, proving how Russia successfully avoids sanctions on the import of advanced military parts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.