News Feed

Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, injure 3 civilians

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, injure 3 civilians
Rescuers stand near a destroyed residential high-rise building after a Russian drone attack on March 14, 2024 in Sumy, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleh Voronenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on July 26, local authorities reported. The assault targeted civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy city, causing multiple injuries.

Governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed that three people were wounded in the attack, including a 43-year-old man. All of the injured were promptly hospitalized and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Officials have not yet disclosed the full extent of the damage in Sumy.

The strike on Sumy comes just three days after the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, held in Istanbul on July 23.

The negotiations did not result in a ceasefire agreement, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose severe tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a deal within 50 days of his announcement.

The Kremlin has continuously rejected calls from Ukraine and the international community to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia has pursued a campaign of relentless aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities in the spring and summer, repeatedly breaking its own record for missile and drone attacks.

Sumy Oblast has been especially hard hit. In early June, Russia opened a new front in the northeastern region, capturing about a dozen border villages. However, Ukrainian forces have consistently blocked further Russian attempts to push deeper into the region.

Article image
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

