Russian drones strike Cherkasy, killing child, injuring 12

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least one child has been killed and another 12 people injured in a Russian drone attack on Cherkasy overnight on April 14-15, officials reported.

Regional Governor Ihor Taburets reported that falling drone debris had struck at least four apartment buildings in the city. Officials reported downing nine drones in the area amid the attack.

An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries while nine others, including one injured child, were hospitalized in the aftermath of the attack. Five others received emergency assistance at the scene as emergency crews continue operations.

In another round of attacks on April 15 in the hours following the initial strikes, Taburets reported that a further three people had been injured amid falling drone debris.

No information was immediately released on the extent of the damage caused or on the status of the injured victims.

Despite being located hundreds of kilometers from the front line, Cherkasy, located in central Ukraine off the Dnieper river, has previously been the target of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

While on April 1, a mass Russian daytime attack left four people killed in the Zolotoniskyi district of Cherkasy Oblast.

Closer to the front line, Russia continued to carry out attacks on civilians in a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on April 14. The killed five people and injured at least 27 others, local authorities reported.