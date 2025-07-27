Russian drone strike on bus reportedly kills 3, injures 20 in Sumy Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone targeting a bus reportedly killed three and injured 20 in Sumy Oblast on July 27, according to local media.

The attack took place near the village of Yunakivka, located about eight kilometers (five miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and about 29 kilometers (18 miles) from the city of Sumy.

"Russians struck a bus with civilians in the Sumy district... There are preliminary reports of casualties. They are being assisted. All emergency services are involved in responding to the consequences of this cynical attack on the peaceful population," Governor Oleh Hryhorov said earlier.

Later, Kordon media reported that three were killed and 20 were injured in the Russian attack near Yunakivka village.

A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Sumy Oblast borders Russia to the northeast and regularly faces shelling and drone attacks as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.

The attack comes just a day after Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Sumy Oblast, injuring three.