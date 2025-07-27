Become a member
Russian drone strike on bus reportedly kills 3, injures 20 in Sumy Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian drone strike on bus reportedly kills 3, injures 20 in Sumy Oblast
in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine on May 2024. (George Ivanchenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone targeting a bus reportedly killed three and injured 20 in Sumy Oblast on July 27, according to local media.

The attack took place near the village of Yunakivka, located about eight kilometers (five miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia and about 29 kilometers (18 miles) from the city of Sumy.

"Russians struck a bus with civilians in the Sumy district... There are preliminary reports of casualties. They are being assisted. All emergency services are involved in responding to the consequences of this cynical attack on the peaceful population," Governor Oleh Hryhorov said earlier.

Later, Kordon media reported that three were killed and 20 were injured in the Russian attack near Yunakivka village.

Article image
A map of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Sumy Oblast borders Russia to the northeast and regularly faces shelling and drone attacks as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.

The attack comes just a day after Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Sumy Oblast, injuring three.

Article image
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Sunday, July 27
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox cleric to discuss Ukraine war.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo received Metropolitan Anthony, the senior Russian Orthodox Church cleric who chairs its department of external church relations, along with five other high-profile clerics, during a morning audience on July 26.

Editors' Picks